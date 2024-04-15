KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan is leading the Malaysian delegation to a meeting with investors in New York, United States (US) from April 14-16, 2024.

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) in a statement said the meeting is being held in conjunction with Amir Hamzah’s presence at the Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group 2024 in Washington DC from April 17-19, 2024.

“Investors show a high interest in understanding the fundamentals and potential of the Malaysian economy as well as the progress of implementing the Madani economic reform agenda.

“The investment confidence is stronger following the fiscal reforms implemented by the government, including reducing the deficit, the Public Finance and Fiscal Responsibility Act, and targeted subsidies such as electricity and water,” he said.

Advertisement

The meeting and dialogue session with financial and capital market investors are held to provide explanations regarding the current economic position and the government’s plan to further strengthen the country’s finances and facilitate investment.

“The meeting with international investors such as fund managers and investment banks will also explain the direction of the implementation of the Madani Economic Framework.

On April 15, Amir Hamzah held an engagement session with investors. In an engagement session with investors scheduled in New York on April 16, 2024, he is expected to meet with 50 global investors from various industries and businesses in the US.

Advertisement

These engagement sessions are important for providing explanations on the development of the government’s key policies, including fiscal reforms to ensure fiscal and national debt sustainability. — Bernama