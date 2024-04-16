PUTRAJAYA, April 16 — Malaysians in West Asia namely Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon are reminded to continue to be vigilant and adhere to instructions of the local authorities following the reopening of airspace and resumption of flight operations in these four countries, said the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry, widely known as Wisma Putra, in a statement Tuesday said it is anticipated that there may be possible flight delays as operations gradually resume and adjust to the new protocols.

“Malaysian travellers are advised to stay informed about any potential disruptions and plan their journeys accordingly,” the statement read.

According to the Wisma Putra, the governments of Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon have announced the reopening of their airspaces and the resumption of flight operations in their respective countries.

Earlier media reports said flights in the areas have been suspended since Saturday after Iran conducted a massive drone and missile attack on Israel in response to Tel Aviv’s aggression on its consulate in Syria early this month. — Bernama

