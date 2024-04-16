MELAKA, April 16 — Two men, believed to be scammers, are charged in the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today with bribing a policeman of RM60,000 to avoid action taken against them for an offence.

Friends Teo Teck Qing, 26, and Keong Kah Wai, 19, pleaded not guilty to the charge made against them before Judge Elesabet Paya Wan.

Teo was charged with giving a bribe of RM60,000 to DSP Supari Muhamad, of the Melaka Tengah police headquarters, as an inducement not to take action against him and his friends for alleged cheating.

The offence was allegedly committed in front of the 99 Speedmart, Simpang Point Phase II, Simpang Ampat, Alor Gajah at about 1.15pm on June 1, 2023.

Keong was charged with abetting Two in the act at the same place and date.

Teo was charged under Section 17(b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, while Keong was charged under Section 28 (1) (centre) of the MACC Act 2009 read together with Section 17(b) and Section 24 (1) of the same law.

They face imprisonment for up to 20 years and a maximum fine of five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Judge Elesabet allowed Teo and Keong bail of RM40,000 and RM30,000 in one surety, respectively, and also ordered them to report themselves at the Melaka MACC office once a month and to surrender their passports to the court.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC Mohamad Azriff Firdaus Mohamad Ali prosecuted, while lawyer Umar Zulkarnain represented both accused.

The court sent May 21 for mention. — Bernama