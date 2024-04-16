KOTA KINABALU, April 16 — The daughter of a senior police officer was found dead at home, believed to be from an accidental gun discharge.

The 14-year-old was found at her family home in Taman Tabanak, Lahad Datu in a pool of blood and her father’s pistol.

She was discovered around noon, when her father was at the Lahad Datu district police headquarters.

Sources said the girl was believed to have been handling the gun when it went off and hit her.

However, investigations are still ongoing.