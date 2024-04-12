NIBONG TEBAL, April 12 — Police are urging witnesses to a fatal accident on the North-South Expressway (NSE) (northbound) near Bandar Baru here to help in their investigations.

Seberang Perai Selatan District police chief Supt Chong Boo Khim said on April 7 at about 8.50am, police were informed of the accident at kilometre 167.8 of the expressway involving a black Honda Civic car and another vehicle believed to be a lorry.

“The accident resulted in the death of the car driver, a 35-year-old male from Balik Pulau, due to severe injuries to his neck.

“However, further investigations are ongoing to track down the vehicle. The case is classified under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Department Act 1987 for causing death by driving recklessly and dangerously,” he said in a statement today.

Based on investigations at the scene, Chong said it is possible that the car collided with the other vehicle, but as of now, no report has been lodged by the driver.

He urged members of the public who have information or witnessed the incident to contact police at 04-5858340. — Bernama

