KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The Sungai Buloh Parliamentary Service Centre has been ordered to deliver aid to lessen the burden of flash flood victims in the constituency, said Sungai Buloh Member of Parliament Datuk R. Ramanan.

The entrepreneur development and cooperatives deputy minister said in a post on Facebook that he immediately visited the affected locations upon receiving information about the incident.

Ramanan said Kampung Melayu Subang and Kampung Kubu Gajah are among the areas affected by the afternoon floods.

“So far, a temporary relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Merbau Sempak has been opened, accommodating more than 100 flood victims.

“I also contacted officers from JKM (Social Welfare Department), Nadma (National Disaster Management Agency), PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police), and relevant agencies to ensure the flood victims are managed effectively,” read the post last night.

He also reminded Sungai Buloh residents to prioritise their safety and monitor their children, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities. — Bernama

