SIBU, April 16 — Police have urged the public to stop speculating over a video showing a man being assaulted by several other men in Sibu that went viral on Facebook today.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, in a statement here today, explained that the incident occurred at the Express Bus Terminal in Jalan Pahlawan at around 5pm on Sunday.

The victim, whose age was not disclosed, was reportedly approached by three unidentified men and attacked before being forced into a four-wheel-drive vehicle, allegedly heading to a house in Jalan Sentosa.

“The police received a report of the incident from the victim at around 10.29pm on the same day, and based on the information, a team from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Sibu Police Headquarters detained a local male suspect aged around 26,” he said.

He said investigations revealed that the cause of the incident was due to the victim being seen with the suspect’s wife, adding that out of anger, the suspect, along with three other accomplices still at large, assaulted the victim and warned him not to disturb his wife again.

The suspect is remanded until April 18, and the case is being investigated under Section 506 and Section 323 of the Penal Code for making criminal threats and causing injury. — Bernama

