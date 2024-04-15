KUANTAN, April 15 — Police arrested five local men, including a civil servant and a trader, to assist in the investigation of threats and provocations against a customer at a fast-food restaurant in Sungai Isap last Friday.

Kuantan district police chief, ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu, said that all the men, aged between 27 and 43, were arrested on Saturday and yesterday.

“Some suspects have previous criminal records, including drug-related offences. They are all currently remanded until April 17 to assist in the investigation under Section 506 of the Penal Code,” he said when contacted today.

Earlier Wan Mohd Zahari reported that several men campaigning to boycott the fast-food restaurant had called the victim, using abusive language and provoking him around 10.25 pm last Friday.

When the victim approached the group, he was threatened with physical assault using a motorcycle helmet but the situation was defused by the victim’s wife.

The victim subsequently filed a police report on Saturday. — Bernama

