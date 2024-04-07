TAIPING, April 7 — Padiberas Nasional Berhad (Bernas) has been urged to announce the ceiling price for imported white rice (BPI) to the public.

Chairman of the National Action Council on Cost of Living (Naccol) Task Force (Food Cluster) Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal said the price of BPI is uncertain as it varies according to the brands.

According to him, the announcement ensures that consumers know the prices ranging from RM36 to RM65 even though the BPI grades are the same.

“So far, there hasn’t been any indication from relevant parties on setting a ceiling price for BPI even though the government has agreed to reduce it by RM2 per kilogramme from the original price of RM37.

“When there is a ceiling price, the people can refer to it to make choices among the various brands in the market. So, Bernas must implement this promptly,” he said in a media conference here today.

He hopes the list of all local white rice manufacturers and suppliers will also be announced ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

At a Naccol meeting on March 20, chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, four measures were agreed on to resolve issues related to padi and rice prices, including the immediate processing and releasing of current stocks of padi and rice bought by manufacturers totalling 140,000 metric tonnes into the local market.

Earlier, Syed Abu Hussin attended a sale programme in conjunction with the Aidilfitri festive season in Kampung Benggali offering beef, fish, eggs and rice at lower prices.

The programme, held in four locations, saw over 3,000 chickens priced at RM7 per kilogramme sold out within two hours. — Bernama