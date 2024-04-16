BENTONG, April 16 — A Bangladeshi man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here with murdering a fellow countryman whose body was found in a black plastic bag at a construction site in Genting Highlands.

Ashraful Mia, 34, nodded after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Nadhratun Naiem Zainan, but no plea was recorded as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The court then set May 15 for mention for the submission of forensic and chemical reports.

Ashraful was charged with another person still at large with murdering Nazrul Molla, 44, at a construction site in Genting Highlands, between 3pm last March 31 and 8.30am the following day (April 1).

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides the death penalty or imprisonment for up to 40 years and if the death penalty is not imposed, shall be subject to no less than 12 lashes, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Zamharir Muhammad Zuhid prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama

