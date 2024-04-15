KUALA LUMPUR, 15 April — Selangor police reportedly admitted that they did not issue any protection order for the woman targeted by a shooting at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) recently.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan was quoted by The Star saying that their investigation into the case of domestic violence did not indicate that the suspect’s threats would escalate to a shooting.

“This refers to the threats made against the wife and the report lodged by her. In that case, we arrested Hafizul Harawi and held him under remand for three days. That case is still ongoing and investigations need to be completed before it can be handed over to the deputy public prosecutor for charging.

“Each domestic violence investigation has stages and procedures. Only when we have obtained sufficient statements can we obtain an interim order and so forth. We cannot simply obtain interim orders for Section 506 cases,” he was quoted saying, referring to the Penal Code.

Advertisement

Following the status of the manhunt on the suspect, Hussein said police believed that Hafizul was still in the country and in possession of the firearm.

He also asked Hafizul to turn himself in amicably.

Additionally, he warned the public who witnessed the suspect to report him to the authorities right away and not to act on their own.

Advertisement

In the early morning yesterday, a 38-year-old suspect named Hafizul Harawi attempted to kill his wife by firing his gun at the arrival hall in KLIA.

The attempt, however, failed as the shot hit her bodyguard instead during the incident at 1.15am.

Police have since released the identity and photographs of the suspect.

The police are investigating the case as attempted murder under Section 307 of the Penal Code and Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1960 for unlawful possession of a weapon punishable with jail up to a maximum 14 years, and no fewer than six strokes of the cane.