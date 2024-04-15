KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Selangor police reportedly said today they were unable to engage with the suspect of the shooting at Terminal 1 of Kuala Lumpur International Airport 1 (KLIA) due to public safety concerns.

Malaysiakini cited Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan saying officers had feared that there would be more casualties if a shootout broke out.

“He released the shots in a public area where there were a lot of civilians, including children.

“Therefore, the swift action taken by the police and airport security was the fastest and the best in my opinion,” he reportedly told a press conference here.

In the early morning yesterday, a 38-year-old suspect named Hafizul Harawi attempted to kill his wife by firing his gun at the arrival hall in KLIA.

Hafizul Harawi, 38, attempted to kill his wife by firing his gun at the arrival hall in KLIA last Sunday morning. — Bernama pic

The attempt, however, failed as the shot hit her bodyguard instead during the incident at 1.15am.

Police have since released the identity and photographs of the suspect.

The police are investigating the case as attempted murder under Section 307 of the Penal Code and Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1960 for unlawful possession of a weapon punishable with jail up to a maximum 14 years, and no fewer than six strokes of the cane.