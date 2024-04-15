KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Police are seeking information from family members and acquaintances of Hafizul Harawi, who fled after opening fire at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 yesterday, to locate his whereabouts, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

“We are collecting information to locate the suspect’s whereabouts as well as identifying the likely location he is going to hide,” he said briefly when contacted by Bernama.

Razarudin said that police have also tightened control at the border including the rat trails to prevent Hafizul, 38, from fleeing to a neighbouring country.

He added that the man’s photographs had also been distributed at all entry points in the north of the Peninsula and to the authorities of a neighbouring country.

Advertisement

Hafizul Harawi, 38, attempted to kill his wife by firing his gun at the arrival hall in KLIA last Sunday morning. — Bernama pic

In the meantime, Razarudin also denied a claim that Hafizul was in Makkah on the day of the incident after the main witness of the incident confirmed his identity.

In the 1.30am incident yesterday, a man fired two shots, one of which hit his wife’s bodyguard. The victim is currently being treated at a hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. — Bernama

Advertisement