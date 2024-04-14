Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim visited his old friend and former Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (Abim) treasurer Syed Ibrahim Abdul Rahman at the hospital today.

In a post on Facebook, Anwar expressed gratitude and joy to see Syed Ibrahim in good condition.

“I had a long conversation with him and his family, reminiscing about our time together in the Islamic youth movement and activism in the past.

“I pray for Brother Syed Ibrahim’s swift recovery and continuous well-being, God willing,” he said. — Bernama