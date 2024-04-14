KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 14 — PAS is hopeful that the federal government will immediately grant the same amount of allocation to Opposition MPs as enjoyed by lawmakers in the ruling bloc after a deputy prime minister promised to raise the matter this week.

The Islamist party’s deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said equal allocation across all MPs will not only help produce a constructive Opposition in Parliament but would also encourage greater democracy in the country, Berita Harian reported today.

By doing so, Tuan Ibrahim said it reflects the reforms promised by the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The Opposition was also chosen and voted in by the people (during the 15th general election).

“The government therefore should respect the choice of the people by disbursing the allocation to the Opposition MPs.

“Having said that, we will wait and monitor closely developments on the matter,” Tuan Ibrahim, who is also Kubang Kerian MP, was quoted as saying.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof was reported by national news agency Bernama as saying that the allocations for Opposition MPs will be discussed in the Unity Government Leadership Council this Wednesday.

Fadillah promised to raise the issue following his meeting with the Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and Bersatu secretary-general in Parliament on March 19.

“In the meeting, the Opposition said they wanted allocations and any condition was up to the government.

“I have informed them that this matter will be brought to the Unity Government Leadership Council for us to present what they want,” Fadillah was quoted as telling reporters during an Aidilfitri open house in Kuching, Sarawak yesterday.

On March 24, Fadillah reportedly said that there was no draft agreement related to demands for allocations by the Opposition representatives as claimed by Perikatan Nasional leaders following the meeting.