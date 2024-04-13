KUCHING, April 13 ― The National Unity Council (NUC) will discuss the allocation to be given to the Opposition coalition Perikantan Nasional (PN) Members of Parliament on Wednesday next week, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said today.

He did not want to speculate how much each Opposition MP will receive.

“We will discuss the amount at the NUC meeting on April 17,” he told reporters at his Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house here.

“Any decision will be made by the NUC,” he said.

Fadillah, who has been tasked by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to iron out the allocation to Opposition MPs, denied the federal government has imposed any form of condition on the Opposition.

He said he had a meeting with PN representatives, led by Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, recently about the allocation.

“I asked them what they really wanted and they said they just want allocation and whatever conditions to be imposed... they said it was up to the government,” he said.

Fadillah told them he would bring the matter up to the NUC.

“After that I have received reports of various statements from PN MPs who claimed that there was a proposal purportedly submitted by the prime minister’s representative,” he said.

He added that he asked the prime minister about the proposal and was told that there was no such thing, adding Anwar denied sending any representative to the PN.

“I don’t even know who this prime minister’s representative is,” he added.