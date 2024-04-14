MELAKA, April 14 — At least 57 houses in Melaka Tengah and Alor Gajah were affected by flash floods following a more than two-hour rain that started at 3 pm today.

State Disaster Management Committee secretariat Lt Kol (PA), Kamarulsyah Muslim, said the flash floods affected 22 houses in Kampung Gapam, Kampung Bukit Tambun, Kampung Parit Melana and Kampung Bukit Balai in Durian Tunggal in the Alor Gajah district.

“In Melaka Tengah, 28 houses were affected, two in Taman Melawis Bukit Beruang, two in Ayer Keroh Height and five houses in Kampung Sungai Putat as of 8 pm.

“Due to the situation, the Melaka Tengah District Disaster Management Committee activated the temporary relief centre at Dewan Japerun Ayer Keroh to evacuate the residents and the registration for flood victims are ongoing,” he said in a statement.

He said members of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force are closely monitoring the affected areas.

He also reminded the public to be vigilant and follow the instructions of the authorities to avoid flood-related risks. — Bernama

