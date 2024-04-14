KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — “I am still in shock and did not expect this to happen in the month of Syawal,” says the wife of a bodyguard who was seriously injured in the shooting incident at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 early this morning.

The wife, who wants to be identified as Siti Noraida, 28, said that as soon as she received information about the incident at 2am, she rushed to Cyberjaya Hospital where her husband received treatment.

“The hospital informed me that my husband’s condition is critical and he needs to be intubated. I was also told there was severe bleeding and when he arrived at the hospital he had difficulty breathing. However, no vital organs were hit,” she told Bernama.

The full-time housewife said her husband was assigned as a part-time bodyguard before the Ramadan month.

The mother of three also hopes that the authorities will succeed in locating the suspect so that he will be brought to justice.

Earlier, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed that there had been a shooting incident at the KLIA Terminal 1 early this morning involving a male suspect who was believed to have fled to the north.

He said the incident stemmed from a personal issue and was unrelated to terrorist activities or groups. — Bernama

