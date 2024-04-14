KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 14 — Police have released the identity and photographs of the man wanted for firing a gun at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Selangor earlier this morning and severely injuring another man.

The suspected shooter who fled the scene was named as Hafizul Harawi, 38, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain told a news conference at KLIA.

“The police have classified the suspect as armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots him is urged to share the information with the police but not to act alone.

“We have launched operations to trace him. All nearby and neighbouring (state CID chiefs) have been mobilised,” he was quoted as saying by The Star.

The senior policeman urged the suspect to surrender.

Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Hussein Omar Khan had earlier released a statement confirming a shooting incident inside the KLIA Terminal 1 arrival hall at about 1.30am.

In it, he said the suspect had injured a Malaysian man who worked as a bodyguard.

He added that police were investigating the case as attempted murder under Section 307 of the Penal Code as investigations showed the suspect was targeting his wife who was waiting for the arrival of an umrah group at the airport, and that the incident was not linked to any terrorist group or activity.

