KOTA KINABALU, April 14 — Sabah Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will not break and will continue to work as a team regardless of who its state chairperson is, said PKR Api-Api division chief Datuk Christina Liew.

She said they are looking forward to the party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s expected visit to Sabah on April 20 for a Raya open house and to solve Sabah PKR’s chairperson issue.

To a question, Christina, who was the former Sabah PKR chairperson for around 20 years, said she has no plans to return to role but would like to continue to support and help the party to successfully execute its plans.

She said she supports PKR Kota Belud division chief Datuk Mustapha Sakmud who had offered himself to helm Sabah PKR amidst the current turmoil involving the embattled state liaison chairperson Datuk Dr Sangkar Rasam.

She reasoned that Mustapha is a Federal Deputy Minister and has the support of Sabah PKR division leaders.

Christina and Mustapha were among the 15 PKR division leaders who had apparently signed a Statutory Declaration (SD) to oust Sangkar on the grounds of not conducting any party-strengthening programmes, not commanding the majority trust from the party’s grassroots, among other reasons.

“As I said last time, PKR will not break. People are coming in and out of the party but I remain loyal to PKR.

“Don’t worry, we will work as a team. Whoever gets the chairperson post, we will work together,” she told reporters at a Raya open house hosted by the State Government at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here today.

Meanwhile, Christina, who is also State Tourism, Culture, and Environment Minister, congratulated the State Government and visitors for the beautiful Raya open house.

She said under the leadership of Anwar as Prime Minister and Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor as Sabah’s Chief Minister, Malaysia is heading towards a more tolerant and respectful governance.

“Especially in Sabah, the State Government has been sponsoring major festivities such as Chinese New Year and Hari Raya, and later on Harvest Festival and Christmas.

“This is a very good sign and shows that Hajiji is open minded and tolerant to the people of Sabah and Malaysia,” she said.

More than 20,000 visitors thronged the open house, which was enlivened by the presence of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and his consort, Toh Puan Norlidah R.M. Jasni.

Hajiji and his wife, Datuk Juliah Salag arrived at the convention grounds at 10.15am, and they also presented Raya money to 100 people from the asnaf group.

He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister III cum organising chairperson Datuk Ir Shahelmey Yahya along with other state ministers to mingle around with the people at the event.

Shahelmey said the event is a good example of showcasing Sabah’s various cultures, traditions and ethnics as it was attended by all walks of life, and he hopes that such open house can be held each year to continue strengthening unity amongst the people of the state and country as a whole.

Also present were Speaker Datuk Seri Kadzim M. Yahya and other dignitaries. — The Borneo Post