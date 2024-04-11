KUCHING, April 11 ― The Sarawak-owned airline is expected to commence operations in 2025, announced Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He stated that the process of acquiring MASwings Sdn Bhd (MASwings) by the Sarawak government is also expected to be finalised by the end of this year.

He said the acquisition has been agreed upon in principle by the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom), the Ministry of Transport, and the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG).

Advertisement

“The current focus is on discussing the technical aspects of the acquisition. I expect it to be concluded by August or, at the latest, by year-end. We will have our own airline by 2025.

“The airline's name has been decided, but we cannot announce it yet,” he told reporters after his Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching, here today.

On November 23 last year, Sarawak Deputy Minister of Transport, Datuk Dr. Jerip Susil, revealed that the Sarawak state government was conducting a due diligence on MASwings Sdn Bhd in preparation for the acquisition.

Advertisement

He added that negotiations were also ongoing with MAG and Khazanah Nasional Bhd to purchase shares in MASwings. ― Bernama