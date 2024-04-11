KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker, Tan Sri Johari Abdul, has communicated Malaysia’s request to the Egyptian government, urging them to consider opening their borders to facilitate the delivery of food and medical assistance to the Palestinian people.

Johari conveyed the request to the Egyptian Ambassador to Malaysia, Ragai Tawfik Said Nasr, who was present at the open house hosted by the Speaker at his official residence today.

“Recently, there has been an appeal for us to send more food and medical aid... our government is committed. Earlier, the Egyptian Ambassador was here, so we asked if it would be possible to open their border.

“I’ve learned from some of our Members of Parliament who recently visited the Egypt-Rafah border that approximately 60 to 70 food and medical trucks we dispatched have been stranded for nearly two to three months, unable to enter,” he said when approached by reporters at the event.

The open house was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Cabinet members, Speaker of the Selangor State Legislative Assembly, Lau Weng San, former Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, foreign dignitaries, and senior government officials.

Johari further emphasised that the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel transcends religious boundaries, as it encompasses broader human rights issues, given the diverse religious backgrounds of the Palestinian people.

He added that the Prime Minister reiterated Malaysia’s unwavering stance during his recent visit to Germany, affirming that the country has consistently stood firm on its position regarding the matter. — Bernama

