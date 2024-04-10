PUTRAJAYA, April 10 — Access to the Myinvois (Sandbox) test environment is accessible from today (April 10) for companies pioneering the e-invoicing system whereas it will be open for other companies and service providers from April 22, according to the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

In a statement today, the LHDN said the Myinvois Sandbox can be accessed to enable taxpayers and service providers to conduct integration testing between systems developed by taxpayers or service providers with MyInvois through the Application Programming Interface (API).

“To access this sandbox, taxpayers or service providers need to apply for Client ID and Client Secret key from LHDN via email,” the statement said.

“Applicants need to provide the Tax Identification Number (TIN), business registration number, company name, company email, and the name of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system used.”

LHDN said further information regarding access to the MyInvois Sandbox be accessed through the Explanatory Note on the e-Invois Software Development Kit (SDK) via the link https:/sdk.myinvois.hasil.gov.my and SDK FAQ via the link https://sdk .myinvois.hasil.gov.my/faq.

It also said that the Software Development Kit (SDK) 1.0 version, e-Invoicing General Guidelines (Version 2.3), and e-Invoicing Specific Guidelines (Version 2.1) can be uploaded to the e-invoicing microsite on LHDN’s official portal through the link https://www.hasil.gov.my/e-invois from April 6 as a reference and guide for taxpayers.

For any further inquiries regarding the SDK and MyInvois Sandbox, taxpayers can call 03-8682 8000 or email [email protected]. — Bernama