KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — The police reportedly seized 1,145 pairs of shoes from shoe company Vern’s Holding Sdn Bhd to probe whether the shoe logo on its soles resembles the word “Allah” in Arabic calligraphy.

English daily The Star reported Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain saying tbr police will be working with the Islamic Development Department (Jakim) to investigate the matter.

“A total of 1,145 pairs of shoes were seized in Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Kedah. There have been no arrests made.

“The CID (Criminal Investigation Department) will work together with Jakim to determine if the logo was following the shape of the shoe or was khat spelling 'Allah',” he reportedly saying, referring to calligraphy using the Arabic letters.

“Investigations are ongoing. We just want to confirm if there are any offences in the logo,” he added.

The police chief said that the company’s management would be called in to record their respective statements but highlighted that Jakim’s report would direct the course of the investigation.

A representative of the shoe company arrived at Jakim’s headquarters to explain the logo this morning.

As of 7pm yesterday, eight police reports were lodged against the company.

Previously, a three-minute video about the allegedly offending shoe had gone viral, resulting in public outcry.

In an explanation together with a photo of a shoe that allegedly inspired the logo, the company stated that the design was 100 per cent based on the outlines of the straps of the high-heeled shoe.

Vern's nonetheless issued a public apology today over its logo that allegedly resembled the word ‘Allah’ on the sole of one of its shoes.