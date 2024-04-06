JOHOR BARU, April 6 — The government will minimise telecommunication signal pollution at the country’s international borders, especially here to raise service quality to consumers.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said two-way discussions between Malaysia and Singapore need to be held to reach the best solution for both countries as it was not a new problem.

“If our telecommunication companies raise their frequencies, disruption problems will occur for consumers in Singapore, so if that happens, their telecommunication companies would boost their frequency and things won’t end.

“We want to minimise the problem... it’s hard to resolve directly as telecommunication signals don’t recognise international borders, so this matter needs to be solved through continuous discussion,” she told reporters after conducting a working visit to the Tambak RIUH Beraya programme at Jalan Dato Onn here today, in the presence of MyCreative Ventures Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Zainariah Johari.

On the Tambak RIUH Beraya programme, Teo said that they are aiming to have 20,000 visitors with a sales value of RM300,000 throughout the three-day programme that began yesterday.

“Over 80 vendors are involved in this programme and there are also performances by local artists,” she said, adding that the RIUH campaign was held at four locations, garnering RM1.5 million in sales.

Meanwhile, Zainariah said MyCreative Ventures would work with local brands at each location of the programme to promote their products and services to a wider market.

“In Johor, we are working with the brand JOHO, an event management company that produce their own products. We are confident in achieving our visitor and sales targets as we have already had over 6,000 visitors on the first day, well exceeding our target of 5,000,” she said. — Bernama