KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will be recording statements from all social media account holders who uploaded coordinated false information that Malaysia will no longer organise Quran recital competitions.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that MCMC has identified the individuals involved, and the process of tracking them down is underway.

He said that the actions of irresponsible parties uploading such coordinated messages on social media are not new and have been detected since February.

“Enough is enough. Uploading posts like this on social media is a very malicious defamation against the government, Islam, and the Royal Institution in this country.

“A reminder to all, refrain from commenting or making any statements that touch on the 3Rs (race, religion and royalty). Be careful because we have been asked to take stricter action,” he told reporters after attending an Iftar event for enforcement agencies hosted by MCMC here today.

Also present were MCMC Chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din and Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

Allegations through several Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) accounts claiming that Malaysia no longer organises Quran recital competitions and only focuses on concert organisation have gone viral on social media for the past few days.

However, this was denied by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan yesterday, who announced that the National Quran Recital and Memorisation Competition is scheduled from May 23 to 28 in Kuantan, Pahang.

Zulkifli also announced that the International Quran Recital and Memorisation Competition will take place from October 5 to 12.

Commenting on today’s event, Fahmi said it is an excellent platform to strengthen the relationship between MCMC and enforcement agencies while reinforcing efforts in implementing laws, including those related to the Communications and Multimedia Act. — Bernama