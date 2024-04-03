KOTA BARU, April 3 — The Kelantan government today announced a special Aidilfitri aid of RM500 for state civil servants on Grade 56 and below.

Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud said the payment of the special aid would be made before Tuesday and would involve a sum of RM5.3 million.

“A RM250 special aid would be given to political appointees including councillors, penghulu, armalah development coordinators, pondok teachers, Quran teachers and sewing teachers.

“It’s in recognition of the service and dedication to excellence of the civil servants in discharging their duties well,” he told a press conference in Kota Darulnaim here.

Mohd Nassuruddin also announced Tuesday April 9 as an occasional holiday in conjunction with Aidilfitri. — Bernama

