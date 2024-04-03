PUTRAJAYA, April 3 — The Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit (Mitra) will be handed back to the Prime Minister’s Department, Fahmi Fadzil said.

The communications minister and government spokesman said this was a decision made during the Cabinet meeting held today.

“It was a decision made by both the national unity minister and the prime minister,” Fahmi told reporters, referring to Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“For more information on their direction, Mitra will share this information later.”

Last month, former Mitra chairman Datuk R. Ramanan said that while Batu MP P. Prabakaran is the Mitra Special Committee chairman, the National Unity Ministry will decide on the committee’s functions when needed or disband it.

The two-time Batu MP was appointed to the role last month.

The Socioeconomic Development of the Indian Community Unit was renamed Mitra in 2018 and was initially under the Ministry of National Unity but was transferred to the Prime Minister’s Department in September 2022.

In December last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that Mitra would be moved from the Prime Minister’s Department and placed back under the National Unity Ministry.

National news agency Bernama reported Anwar as assuring that he will continue to monitor the special unit responsible for addressing the socio-economic development issues of the Indian community in the country.