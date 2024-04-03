KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Royal Malaysia Police successfully shut down an online “swinger” group involved in the swapping of spouses.

“The activity of this ‘swinger’ group, which involves the activity of husband and wife exchanging partners, has been detected following complaints from the public and monitoring by MCMC.

“Operations carried out by the Enforcement Division of MCMC and the police in Kedah and Johor have recently discovered a group of ‘swingers’ who have a large number of pornographic videos.

“As a result of the raid, the suspect’s cell phone, computer, and pen drive were confiscated for further investigation,” it said in a statement.

MCMC said that the three suspects, aged between 39 and 50, were found to act as administrators for the X platform of the “swinger” group, and they were also found to be selling pornographic material for profit.

“The suspect’s modus operandi is to upload short video clips through the X platform, and individuals who wish to obtain a full-length video, are charged a fee of RM100 to RM400 to obtain a link to the Telegram application,” it said.

The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year, or both if convicted.

“People are reminded not to abuse network services and illegal online application services law in this country,” it said.