KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 ― The High Court here today granted lawyer Rosli Dahlan leave to commence judicial review proceedings against the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Immigration Department, and the government, concerning allegations of abuse of power stemming from his purported wrongful arrest and detention in October 2023.

Justice Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid found that there were issues that needed to be clarified concerning the freezing of accounts, remand, arrest, and travel restrictions imposed on the applicant, Rosli.

“The management of the case is scheduled for May 8h,” said the judge during the proceedings via Zoom attended by Rosli’s lawyer Harvinder Singh Sidhu and senior federal counsel Rahazlan Affandi Abdul Rahim acting on behalf of the government.

On December 29, Rosli filed the application, naming the inspector-general of police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain@Abd Rasid; Commercial Crime Investigation Department director, Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf; Head of the Money Laundering Crime Investigation Team of the Office of the Inspector General of Police, Datuk Muhammad Hasbullah Ali, his deputy, ACP Foo Wei Min; and investigating officer, Supt Mohd Faizal Mohd Atan as the first to fifth respondents.

Also named were Immigration director-general, Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud, PDRM, the Immigration Department, and the government.

Rosli sought an order to annul the decisions or actions of the first to fifth respondents, alleged to have abused their powers by implicating him in police reports related to i-Serve Technology and Vacations Sdn Bhd (i-Serve), which had no connection to him.

He also requested an order asserting that the actions of the five respondents resulting in his arrest, detention, and remand on October 26, 2023, as well as the freezing of his bank accounts, were unlawful and violated his constitutional rights.

The lawyer further petitioned the court to lift the travel restrictions imposed on him. ― Bernama