KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said it and the police have questioned cosmetics entrepreneur Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman over a controversial Hari Raya video.

The interview was conducted at the MCMC headquarters in Cyberjaya today, which was initiated following a complaint lodged over the video.

In a statement, the MCMC said its investigators have confiscated a SIM card and a mobile phone from Aliff for the investigation.

“The Hari Raya video clip that was uploaded on Aliff Syukri’s social media is seen as obscene content that may violate provisions under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588).

“This includes Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which prohibits the making and transmission of communications which, among others, are in bad taste, obscene or offensive, with the intention to annoy others,” it said.

Earlier, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he asked the MCMC to take appropriate action regarding the Hari Raya video clip uploaded by the popular entrepreneur.

Fahmi said that he had received various comments from social media users, requesting action to be taken regarding the video clip, which has caused discomfort among the public.

On Sunday, Aliff Syukri sparked controversy by uploading a teaser of his latest Hari Raya song, titled Love Raya, on his Instagram page.

Some deemed the video offensive as it depicted scenes considered inappropriate for Hari Raya.

Aliff Syukri later deleted the video and issued an apology, after facing criticism from social media users.