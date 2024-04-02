KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has urged content creators to be more discerning with their content as most of it can be accessed by minors.

He said social media platforms do not have strict safeguards in place to prevent children below 13 from accessing adult material; hence, the creators should be more responsible with what they post.

Fahmi pointed to fashion entrepreneur Datuk Aliff Syukri who filmed an Aidilfitri video in a jacuzzi recently.

“If you have a podcast, many will listen. If you post a video, many will view it. So, influencers and content creators, sometimes what you post can be misconstrued.

“Before posting anything, always do your due diligence. We also never know if it is a 90-, 19- or nine-year-old. This is what the government is worried about. Whether it will have a positive or negative impact on them, especially those below 13.

“I feel social media companies do not do much and verifying your age is too simple. Hence, this is why I hope influencers and content creators ask themselves if kids can watch their content,” he said during a meet-and-greet event with media in Kuala Lumpur tonight.

“Either way, I will be having engagement sessions to ensure that social media is safe and restricted for those below 13 years old,” he added.

Aliff’s video depicted him dancing and singing in a jacuzzi. He later deleted the video and said it was an April Fool’s prank.

Fahmi said he had received complaints regarding the video, but for now, no further action would be taken.