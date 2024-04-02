KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — All road maintenance work which involves lane closure on expressways has been temporarily halted until April 17 in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration.

Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the order came into effect yesterday.

“We will allow only for emergency work, if necessary. Plan your journey during the festive season,” he said in a post on Facebook.

Nanta had earlier informed that the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and the concessionaires will activate the Smart Lane route at 18 locations on the PLUS Expressway that have been identified to experience critical congestion to ensure smoother traffic flow during the celebration.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) expects as many as 2.1 million vehicles to use the expressway operated by the company on April 5, 6, 9, 12, 13 and 14 following the Raya holiday, compared to 1.82 million during peak hours on normal days.

The increase in highway users also follows the provision of free toll facilities to all highway users for Class 1 (private) vehicles for two days on April 8 and 9. — Bernama

