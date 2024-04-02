KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The security details for the King and the prime minister may be enhanced as precaution, the inspector-general of police (IGP) said after investigators discovered six guns in the possession of a detained Israeli man.

IGP Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the number of firearms found on the man was unusual even with the latter’s professed aim of assassinating a compatriot in Malaysia.

“We are still investigating the motive behind their possession of the firearms

“We are also wondering why they were looking for one person but carrying six weapons. Perhaps the police need to enhance the security for our VVIP, especially for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, prime minister and others,” he said in a press conference here today.

Advertisement

Razarudin said investigators were also seeking at least two more individuals in relation to the Israeli’s arrest, adding that these include locals and foreigners.

Earlier, the IGP said the Israeli had obtained the firearms in Thailand before entering Malaysia illegally.