KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — An Israeli man who entered Malaysia with a professed aim of killing a compatriot had purchased a gun in Thailand beforehand, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said today.

He said the investigation is ongoing but has since been widened to incorporate the man’s illegal possession of a firearm.

“Currently, our investigation is focusing on securing over 23 witnesses to determine whether the case under [Firearms Act] can be presented to the Attorney General’s Chambers,” he said during a press conference today.

The IGP said investigators learned that firearms could be purchased off the black market in Thailand for at least RM10,000 each.

He said the Israeli’s ability to enter Malaysia with the weapon showed that there were clear weaknesses with border security.

The man was detained at a hotel here on March 29 and was initially investigated for violating the Passport Act by unlawfully entering the country.

The IGP also said that investigators were still trying to locate the other Israeli that the man had threatened to kill.

“But we still need to investigate whether he actually exists, or if it could be just their excuse as the motive,” he said, adding that the discovery was important for public safety and national security.