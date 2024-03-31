KOTA KINABALU, March 31 — The Sabah government has not been officially informed regarding an announcement by a private company from Brunei of its intention to implement the first high-speed train network project in Borneo that will also involve Sabah, said Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

According to the State Public Works Minister, the state government only knew about it based on media reports.

“Only for the Trans Borneo train, as informed by the Ministry of Transport Malaysia, a feasibility study will be carried out this first this year,” he told reporters here today.

He said this when asked about a news report on an announcement by a company from Brunei regarding the Trans-Borneo Railways (TBR) project — Borneo’s first high-speed bullet train network connecting Brunei, Sabah, Sarak and Kalimantan.

Advertisement

According to the company’s official website, the proposed project will be carried out in two phases involving 1,620 kilometres.

He said there have been a few proposals from various parties, including China and India, to implement the railway network in the state, but they are still at an early stage.

“The Sabah State Railway Department is now more focused on the feasibility study to re-establish the route from Tanjung Aru-Sembulan to Sepanggar Port,” he said. — Bernama

Advertisement