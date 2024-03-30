KOTA SAMARAHAN, March 30 — Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today said the health cluster here will be further strengthened with the green light given by the federal government to build the Sarawak cancer centre.

He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for giving the green light for Sarawak at a meeting this afternoon.

“In the health cluster, we already have a teaching hospital at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), Sarawak Heart Centre and soon-to-be-cancer centre, all near to each other,” Abang Johari said in his speech before breaking fast at Masjid Al-Muttaqin here.

Among those present were Anwar, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, and Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said the research centre for infectious tropical diseases as well as Sarawak Tropical Peat Research Institute in the area.

He said he believes that all these research centres will provide services not only to the people of Sarawak, but also in Sabah and possibly Kalimantan.

“This is the kind of engagement that we have and Kota Samarahan, therefore, if we see the direction of our development, has the potential to be a hub centre for all these research centres that will give benefits to people,” he said.

Apart from Kota Samarahan having a health cluster, he said it also has Unimas, Universiti Teknologi MARA and several technical colleges.