KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), Liu Jianchao, undertook a working visit to Malaysia from March 28 to 29.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry in a statement today said the visit was aimed at forging closer collaboration between political parties of the two countries as well as discussing regional and international issues of mutual concern.

During his visit, he paid courtesy visits to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and also met with Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

Liu also called on Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan where both sides had exchanged views on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest, including trade and investment as well as people-to-people exchanges.

The ministry said that this visit holds added significance as 2024 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China, as well as 11 years since the elevation of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) in 2013.

China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner for fifteen consecutive years, and in 2023, total trade between the two countries was valued at RM450.84 billion. — Bernama

