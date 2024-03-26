KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Malaysian EXO-L’s rejoice!

D.O. of K-pop boyband EXO will be performing in Kuala Lumpur on August 17 as part of his first Asia Fan Concert Tour, BLOOM.

The venue of the concert and ticketing prices have yet to be confirmed.

The 31-year-old singer was last in Malaysia as part of the EXO PLANET #4 The ElyXiOn Tour in July 2018.

Organised by UnUsUal Entertainment, fans will get a chance to see D.O. up close and personal and enjoy the singer’s vocals.

The BLOOM Asia tour will start in Seoul on June 8, 2024 and will be travelling to Taipei, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Bangkok, and Singapore among other countries.

The tour comes after the singer whose real name is Doh Kyung-soo released his second mini album, Expectation on September 18, 2023 under his former label SM Entertainment.

The singer left SM Entertainment on October 18, 2023 and co-founded a new agency Company SooSoo to pursue his solo activities while still being a member of EXO.

In January 2024, a source from Company SooSoo confirmed that D.O. was working on his third solo album which will be coming in the first half of this year, reported Soompi.

Since joining his new agency, D.O. has been organising fan meets, fan concerts, and has become an ambassador of skincare brand Dermatory.