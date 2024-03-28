KOTA KINABALU, March 28 ― The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has put out 77.5 per cent of the fire engulfing the Kayu Madang landfill site here over the past four days.

Its operations commander Ordine Gilu said to streamline the operation to extinguish the fire, the department divided it into four sector areas.

He said that sector C had been fully extinguished, while Sector D was at 90 per cent, Sector A at 80 per cent, and Sector B at only 40 per cent.

Advertisement

“The fire affecting the area designated for used tire disposal covers an area of 45,700 square metres.

“On the fourth day operation yesterday, firefighters used Fix Monitor Fire Fighting equipment and High Performance Pump Module machinery, drew water from open sources and utilised 14 barrels of fire extinguishing foam,” he said when contacted by reporters today.

Ordine said 41 officers and members of JBPM, led by the Tuaran fire and rescue station, were tirelessly working to extinguish the fire, with assistance from other stations including Kota Kinabalu, Lintas, Penampang, and the Sabah JBPM headquarters. ― Bernama

Advertisement