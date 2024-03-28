IPOH, March 28 ― The Perak enforcement division of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) thwarted an attempt to misappropriate subsidised diesel with the seizure of 4,415 litres of the fuel in an operation, Ops Tiris 3.0, at an unlicensed store in Simpang, Hutan Melintang.

Its director, Datuk Kamaluddin Ismail said the raid was carried out yesterday based on public tip-off and intelligence work.

According to him, when the raiding team arrived, they spotted the fuel from a tanker being pumped into storage tanks at the premises.

Following an inspection, the team found eight 'skid tanks' or storage tanks containing an estimated 4,415 litres of diesel and arrested a lorry driver and the manager of the premises for investigation, he said in a statement today.

He said also seized in the raid were three trailer lorries, two tanker lorries, oil pumps and related documents, including receipts and invoices. ― Bernama

