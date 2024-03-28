KOTA BARU, March 28 — Felcra Berhad will start distributing RM74 million in dividends to over 70,000 settlers throughout the country, ahead of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Felcra Berhad chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said the payment is expected to ease the expenses of the recipients who will be preparing for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations soon.

“The payments were transferred via online and it is from the last dividend payment of last year (2023). The dividend payment for 2024 will start in May.

“The dividend amount will depend on the price of crude palm oil in the global market. This month the price of palm oil looked stable and priced above RM4,000 for a metric tonne.

“We hope the upward trend will continue so that settlers will be able to receive additional dividend,” he told reporters after attending a breaking of fast ceremony with Kelantan Umno division leaders, here today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Jazlan who is also the Kelantan Umno Liaison Committee chairman urged the Kelantan state government to resolve the water supply crisis in view of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations which is just two weeks away.

“The return of Kelantanese from outside the state to celebrate Hari Raya in their respective home towns would certainly increase usage and we do not want shortage of water to disrupt the celebration,” he said. — Bernama

