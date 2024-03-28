SHAH ALAM, March 28 — Police arrested a local man for setting off firecrackers on the road during a funeral procession near a supermarket in Banting, Selangor yesterday.

Kuala Langat police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @ Saleh said the 28-year-old workshop assistant was arrested at around 3.30pm in Banting, Selangor while a subsequent urine test found him positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

He said the suspect, who took part in the procession along with several other motorcyclists, had stopped public vehicles and lit firecrackers on the road.

“The man is currently being detained at the Banting police station for further action and a review showed he has past records for criminal and narcotics cases.

“The suspect was issued three summonses for traffic offences,” he said here today.

Ahmad Ridhwan said police are also tracking two more suspects involved in the incident.

He said the case is being investigated under section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 which provides for imprisonment of up to seven years or a fine of RM10,000 or both if convicted.

The police also opened two more investigation papers for narcotics offences (drug use) under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he said. — Bernama