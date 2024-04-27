SUNGAI PETANI, April 27 — A 23-year-old Myanmar national died in a fight involving several of his countrymen at a hostel area of a factory here last night.

Kuala Muda police chief ACP Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said they received information regarding the incident at 11.53pm yesterday.

“Initial investigations found a Myanmar national in an unconscious state and covered in blood, believed to have been stabbed and beaten on the head.

“The motive for the brawl is believed to be due to intoxication as they were drinking together before it occurred,” he said in a statement today.

He added that another 29-year-old Myanmar man was injured in the waist and head in the incident.

“The injured victim is believed to have worked at the factory for only a year and is currently receiving treatment at Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital here and is in stable condition,” he said.

He said the police also arrested six Myanmar men, aged between their 20s and 40s, believed to be involved in the incident.

According to Wan Azharuddin, those arrested have been remanded for seven days starting today for further investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“The police are also tracking down four other suspects believed to be involved and are still at large. The police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact the nearest police station,” he said. — Bernama