KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his condolences to the family of former English teacher Anne Ooi, also known as “Aunty Bersih”, who died on Monday.

Anwar described Ooi, who passed away at the age of 78, as a diligent activist and a role model for future generations to continue pushing for change.

“I extend my condolences to the family of the late Anne, who remained steadfastly in the forefront, becoming one of the people's icons until the end of her life,” he said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said Ooi was with her family in Australia when she passed.

“I have known her for a long time, largely through her daughter Elaine Pedley, a dancer-choreographer and close family friend. We got to know each other even more closely in the streets of Kuala Lumpur during the many gatherings (including Bersih) over the years.

“My deepest condolences to Elaine, Philip and the family. May you be granted strength and patience during these trying times. Thank you, Aunty Anne. Rest in peace,” he said.

Fahmi also shared a black and white photo of Ooi holding white chrysanthemums, drenched with chemical-laced water outside the Tung Shin Hospital, which became the defining image of the Bersih 2 rally.

“This image will forever encapsulate her indomitable and defiant spirit, in our quest for a better Malaysia,” he added. ― Bernama