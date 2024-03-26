SHAH ALAM, March 26 — Police detained two foreigners who tried to kidnap a one-year old toddler (girl) at a supermarket in Klang, near here, yesterday.

North Klang district police chief ACP S. Vijaya Rao said during the 7.30pm incident, the child was with the mother and aunty who were using the escalator in the supermarket when two assailants came from behind to try and grab the child from the mother.

“One of the foreigners managed to grab the child from the mother but the mother who shouted for help managed to get hold of her child.

“The two assailants tried to escape from the scene but were rounded up by members of the public and later handed to the police,” he said in a statement here today.

Advertisement

Vijaya said the two suspects, aged 25 and 30, would be remanded for three days to assist investigations under Section 363 of the Penal Code (Whoever kidnaps any person from Malaysia or from lawful guardianship, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years, and shall also be liable to fine).

Members of the public with information are urged to contact the North Klang police headquarters or any other police station to assist investigations. — Bernama

Advertisement