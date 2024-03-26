JOHOR BARU, March 26 — The Seri Alam district police clarified that they completed investigations into an alleged sexual abuse case of a married woman by her husband in January and are awaiting the next course of action from the prosecutor.

Seri Alam police chief Superintendent Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said police had acted after a report was lodged on January 11 by a woman who claimed she was physically beaten and sexually abused by her husband in August last year.

He said investigators arrested the victim’s husband at a house in Taman Scientex in Pasir Gudang on January 13.

“The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was arrested based on the report that was lodged against him by his wife.

Advertisement

“Investigators also obtained a seven-day remand order to detain the suspect and facilitate investigations from the date of his arrest until January 19.

“The suspect was released on police bail after his remand period expired while investigators await further instructions from the deputy public prosecutor in connection with the case,” said Mohd Sohaimi.

He was explaining the action taken by police with regards to the case.

Advertisement

This came after claims made by the victim and the suspect’s identity were made public on the X platform (previously called Twitter) last weekend.

Mohd Sohaimi said investigations were conducted by the Seri Alam district police’s criminal investigation department under Section 377C of the Penal Code for committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature.

He said those found guilty face imprisonment of up to 20 years.

“Police also advise the public not to speculate on the ongoing case as it may interfere with investigations,” he said.

The post on X, containing screenshots of the victim’s conversation with the suspect regarding allegations of physical abuse and a miscarriage, have been circulating on several social media platforms since Sunday.

In the post, the suspect was identified as a teacher at a secondary school in Bandar Penawar near Kota Tinggi.