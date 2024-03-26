SHAH ALAM, March 26 — The founder and group executive chairman of KK Group that owns the KK Mart convenience store chain, and his wife, were charged at the Shah Alam Sessions Court today, over the sale of socks with the word ‘Allah’ printed on them at one of KK Mart’s outlets in Selangor.

Datuk Seri Chai Kee Kan, also known as KK Chai, and his wife Datin Seri Loh Siew Mui, who is a director of the company, were charged under Section 298 of the Penal Code with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of others.

The duo pleaded not guilty after their individual charges were read before judge Muhamad Anas Mahadzir.

They were both allowed to post bail of RM10,000 each, and the case has been fixed for mention for April 29.

MORE TO COME