PUTRAJAYA, March 25 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has today asked Malaysians to move forward from the controversial case of socks bearing the word “Allah” at a KK Mart outlet recently.

As ally Umno Youth continues to intensify its attack against the convenience store chain, Saifuddin stressed that the issue should not be prolonged as there are more concerning issues to be tackled.

“Let’s not prolong this case. We want to talk about the people’s issue, economics, and subsidies. but we’ve been focusing on this topic for weeks. Let the case go through the judiciary process.

“Was it emotive? Yes. Was the case a huge issue? Yes. But let’s move on,” he said during an event with the media here.

