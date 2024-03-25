PUTRAJAYA, March 25 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has today called on Malaysians to give him time and trust to handle his ministerial task, especially in citizenship issues.

Saifuddin said he is currently running on a “trust me, bro” basis with the public, after years of trust deficit between them and the Home Ministry.

“When we made this amendment, we have completed 14,000 citizenship issues and the rest we want to do when we come up with clear SOPs,” he said during an engagement session with the media here.

“We will see which Section, which Act needs to be amended, according to the Constitution. We’ve come up with a very clear plan. That’s why we want to make a bill, give us that opportunity.”

Advertisement

Earlier today, Saifuddin said the government is committed to tabling eight amendments regarding the citizenship of foundlings.

He conceded that despite receiving criticism from NGOs, the government will proceed with the tabling.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Citizenship Rights Alliance (MCRA) suggested that the government should either postpone or abandon the introduction of amendments to Section 1(a) and Section 2(3) until comprehensive data, field evidence, and thorough studies are conducted.

Advertisement

The group said the government should move forward with the amendments concerning equal citizenship rights for Malaysian mothers.